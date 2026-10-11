Brendan Allen submits Christian Leroy Duncan to derail UFC title hopes

An undated picture of American professional mixed martial artist Brendan Allen. — Official UFC

LAS VEGAS: Brendan Allen ended Christian Leroy Duncan’s five-fight winning streak by submitting the British middleweight in the fifth round here at Meta Apex on Saturday, denting his hopes of earning a UFC title shot.

Duncan entered the contest targeting a potential title bout if he could defeat Allen convincingly.

However, after an entertaining back-and-forth encounter, it was the 30-year-old American who secured victory with a rear-naked choke in the final round.

Allen has now won four consecutive fights and is targeting a shot at Sean Strickland’s middleweight title.

Allen expressed confidence that his victory would earn him a title shot, while also calling out champion Sean Strickland and accusing former champion Dricus Du Plessis of avoiding him.

"I think we'll be rewarded next," said Allen.

"I'm doing what I need to do. Where's the champion? If not, where's Dricus [Du Plessis]? He's been running for a while."

Duncan, ranked 10th in the UFC middleweight division before the fight, had arrived in Las Vegas following a victory over former title challenger Jared Cannonier in July.

The Briton was the more active striker throughout the contest, landing 138 significant shots compared with Allen’s 80. However, the American proved more effective in most of the grappling exchanges.

Duncan also suffered a point deduction after an eye poke in the second round, leaving him needing a strong finish in the closing stages. Allen eventually secured his eighth submission victory in the UFC.

The result improved Allen’s professional record to 28 wins and seven defeats, while Duncan suffered the third loss of his 18-fight career.