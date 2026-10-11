PSG beat Le Mans ahead of Manchester City Champions League clash

Paris St Germain's Lucas Beraldo celebrates with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after the match against Le Mans on October 10, 2026 — Reuters

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain were comfortable 3-1 winners against Le Mans on Saturday before they look ahead to a tougher test away to Manchester City in the Champions League next week.

PSG's third win in a row after a slow start to the season came despite Luis Enrique starting several first-choice players on the bench.

PSG went ahead through a first-half spot kick from centre-back Lucas Beraldo but Louis Mafouta brought Le Mans level at the Parc des Princes nine minutes after half-time.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia spent the first half sitting in his tracksuit but he put PSG ahead on 61 minutes, just two minutes after he was brought on, before Maghnes Akliouche wrapped up the win seven minutes later.

PSG move up to fifth before the back-to-back European champions travel to City, who are reeling after being found guilty of dozens of Premier League spending infractions, on Wednesday.

Monaco remain unbeaten but missed a chance to open up a larger lead at the top as Toulouse came from 2-0 down to force a 2-2 draw in the Principality.

Edan Diop put Monaco ahead and Matthis Abline added a second before half-time, but Flavio Nazinho fouled Toulouse's US international defender Mark McKenzie at a corner and Casper Tengstedt kept his cool to slot in the penalty.

Tengstedt turned provider for Toulouse's equaliser as his cross was steered in by Sion Oppong in the 59th minute.

Monaco lead Lille by a single point after the northern side beat Le Havre 1-0 at home thanks to a goal after five minutes from Dilane Bakwa, who is on loan from Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

Lorient inflicted a 1-0 defeat on Paris FC, coached by former Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior, but the capital's second club have the consolation of sitting above PSG in fourth.