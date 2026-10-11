Spain beat US in World Cup warm-up friendly

Spain forward Athenea del Castillo challenges United States forward Michelle Cooper (20) in the second half at Audi Field on Oct 10, 2026. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: Early goals from Patri Guijarro and Eva Navarro lifted women's World Cup champions Spain to a 2-0 friendly victory over the United States on Saturday with both teams looking toward next year's World Cup.

Adriana Nanclares saved a second-half penalty for Spain, who were back in action for the first time since they secured their place in next year's World Cup in Brazil with a 6-1 rout of Iceland in June.

Guijarro got things going early for the visitors, rifling a long-range blast past US goalkeeper Claudia Dickey in the third minute.

Navarro doubled the lead in the 14th minute when Salma Paralluelo's cross found her unmarked and she fired into the top right corner of the net.

The United States put together multiple quality chances in the second half, but a goal by Sophia Wilson was disallowed for offside.

A VAR ruling saw the Americans awarded a penalty after Wilson was brought down in the box in the 67th minute.

The spot kick was taken by 19-year-old midfielder Lily Yohannes, whose shot low and left was saved by a diving Adriana Nanclares.

Spain ended the match with 10 player after Real Madrid's Athenea del Castillo was sent off for pulling Michelle Cooper's hair in the 90th minute -- just a couple of minutes after she came into the game.

The United States were held without a goal for the second time in 2026 as they suffered their third defeat in 11 matches this year.

They fell to Japan at home in April and lost at Brazil in June -- winning rematches with each team just days after those setbacks.

They will have a chance to bounce back against Spain on Tuesday when they meet again at Subaru Park, home of Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union.