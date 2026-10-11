Premier League: Guimaraes seals Arsenal comeback win over Leeds

Arsenal's Bruno Guimaraes (first from left) celebrates scoring their second goal with Viktor Gyokeres, Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber at Emirates Stadium in London on October 10, 2026. — Reuters

Arsenal rallied from a goal down to beat Leeds United 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, with Brazilian substitute Bruno Guimaraes scoring the winner as Premier League action returned after a lengthy international break.

The competition returned under a cloud, with an independent commission finding Manchester City guilty of more than 100 breaches of the league's financial rules across nine years, as well as failing to cooperate with the investigation.

City have denied wrongdoing and have appealed against the decision.

On the pitch, champions Arsenal jumped to second spot in the Premier League table on 15 points, behind City on goal difference before the Enzo Maresca side travel to Liverpool on Sunday.

Arsenal, who suffered a 3-0 defeat at Brighton in the last game before the break, endured a frustrating first half of the match but looked like a much improved side in the second part of the game.

However, Leeds took the lead in the 55th minute through James Justin.

Riccardo Calafiori scored an equaliser for Arsenal seven minutes later; the Italian rose to turn in Ben White's knock-down, sensing his side could grab all three points, and manager Mikel Arteta rang the changes.

The head coach brought in Guimaraes, Jurrien Timber and Viktor Gyokeres, and reaped a reward when Guimaraes scored the winner with a brilliantly worked goal in the 70th minute, sending a low shot into the far corner of the net from the edge of the box.

"It was such a difficult game, obviously after the international break it's never easy, especially after a defeat in our last game," Calafiori said.

"I think we had some tough moments, but I think we deserved the winner. We acted well after the goal we conceded."

Elsewhere, Chelsea thrashed Bournemouth 5-1, with Jordan Henderson and Joao Pedro scoring twice each, to move into fifth place on 10 points.

Tottenham Hotspur struck in stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Brighton & Hove Albion climbed to third, two points off top spot, with a 2-0 win at Sunderland.

Aston Villa and visiting Brentford drew 2-2, while Ipswich Town edged Fulham 2-1 at Portman Road.