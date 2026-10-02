Joshua says he's closer to title-winning form than Fury

Anthony Joshua during the press conference at British Airways ARC in London on September 30, 2026. — Reuters

Anthony Joshua has said that he is closer to championship prime than his rival Tyson Fury at this moment.

Both Fury and Joshua have passed their best days but that doesn’t mean the former two-time heavyweight champions are not capable of delivering one of the best fights of their career when they compete on December 11 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Fury (36-2-1, 25 KOs) celebrated his 38th birthday on August 12, while Joshua (30-4, 27 KOs) will turn 37 on October 15. Both fighters are at an age when many boxers consider retirement, but they can still compete with the best in the division.

When Joshua was asked who is closer to their prime at this moment, he didn't hesitate to say himself.

"Me. I feel fresh," Joshua said in an interview with The Ring's Mike Coppinger.

"I definitely had a few injuries during my career, and I'm learning how to not just cope, but to get rid of these injuries. My body is very strong now. My mind is very strong, and I ain't got much damage.

"I'm well-versed. I'm very experienced. I've been in with some great fighters, and I can draw on a lot more experience than my future opponent, Tyson Fury."

Joshua added that we have to prove that the all-British showdown will live up to the expectations of being one of the best fights in our history.

"I definitely understand the science of boxing; there's no doubt about that," Joshua said. "And then just the way my biceps pump and my pecs flex are just additional add-ons for sponsors to take pictures of.

"We have to prove that this fight will live up to the expectations of being one of the best fights in British history."