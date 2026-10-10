Conquerors edge past Stars in NWT20 campaign opener

Conquerors' Gull Rukh poses for a picture after their National Women's T20 Tournament match against Stars at the Jawad Club Cricket Ground in Faisalabad on October 10, 2026. — PCB

FAISALABAD: Opener Gull Rukh's anchoring knock, followed by a disciplined bowling performance, steered Conquerors to a 16-run victory over Stars in the second match of the National Women's T20 (NWT20) Tournament 2026-27 here at the Jawad Club Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Opting to bat first in their campaign opener, the Conquerors accumulated 120/9 in their 20 overs, courtesy of their top order, comprising Gull, Dua Majid and Kaynat Hafeez.

Gull remained the top-scorer for them with an anchoring 42 off 40 deliveries, laced with six fours, which earned her the Player of the Match award.

Top-order batter Kaynat made 27, while her opening partner Dua was the only other notable run-getter with a 27-ball 20.

Besides the top-order trio, no other Conquerors batter could amass double figures, with wicketkeeper Soha Fatima being the next-best run-getter, mustering eight off seven.

For Stars, Samina Aftab, Momina Riasat and captain Diana Baig took two wickets each, while Aqsa Bibi could make one scalp.

Set to chase a modest 121-run target, Stars could only muster 104 before getting bowled out in 19.3 overs and thus got off to an unwanted start to their National Women's T20 Tournament campaign opener.

Middle-order Manahil Rafiq waged a lone battle for the Stars in the pursuit and top-scored for them with a gutsy 35 off 33 deliveries, comprising three fours. Besides her, only captain Baig, who made a 21-ball 28, could amass double figures.

Humna Bilal and Neha Sharmin Nadeem jointly led the Conquerors' bowling charge with two wickets each, while Ayesha Bilal and Aleesa Mukhtiar chipped in with one scalp apiece. Four of the Stars batters, including their top-scorer Manahil, were run out.