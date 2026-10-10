National Women's T20 Tournament: Ton-up Eyman powers Invincibles to triumphant start

Invincibles' Eyman Fatima poses for a picture after their National Women's T20 Tournament match against Challengers at the Bohranwali Ground in Faisalabad on October 10, 2026. — PCB

FAISALABAD: Eyman Fatima's swashbuckling century propelled Invincibles to a massive 72-run victory over Challengers in the curtain-raiser of the National Women's T20 (NWT20) Tournament 2026-27 here at the Bohranwali Ground on Saturday.

Opting to bat first, Invincibles racked up a formidable total of 175/4 in their 20 overs, courtesy of a defiant fourth-wicket partnership between centurion Eyman and experienced top-order batter Sidra Amin.

Invincibles, however, got off to a contrasting start to their innings as they lost three wickets, including that of captain Gull Feroza (18) with just 30 runs on the board.

Following the early debacle, Eyman walked out to bat at No.5 and launched a counterattack on the Challengers' bowlers, smashing them for 12 fours and six sixes during his 49-ball 100, which earned her the Player of the Match award.

She also shared a monumental 140-run partnership with Sidra Amin, who remained unbeaten on 48 off 44 deliveries with the help of six boundaries.

For Challengers, Rabia Rani and Umm-e-Hani could claim two wickets each.

Set to chase a daunting 176-run target in the National Women's T20 Tournament curtain-raiser, Challengers' batting unit faltered and could yield 103 runs before being bowled out in 17 overs.

Captain Ayesha Zafar remained their top-scorer with a brisk 27 off 14 deliveries, featuring two sixes and as many fours. Besides her, only Saira Jabeen (18), Shawaal Zulfiqar and Maham Anees, 13 each, could amass double figures.

Syeda Aroob Shah was the standout bowler for the Invincibles as she picked up three wickets for 24 runs in her four overs, followed by Tayyaba Imdad and Lubna Behram with two each, while Rida Aslam and Tasmia Rubab chipped in with one scalp apiece.