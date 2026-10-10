Australia strike early in first South Africa Test after Renshaw's 190

Australia's Matt Renshaw acknowledges the crowd after being dismissed on the second day of their first Test against South Africa at Kingsmead in Durban on October 10, 2026. — AFP

DURBAN: Experienced pacer Josh Hazlewood made an early inroad for Australia after Matt Renshaw's career-best 190 led the touring side to a formidable total against South Africa on the second day of their first Test here at the Kingsmead

South Africa were 27/1 in reply to Australia's 390 all out when bad light stopped play.

Renshaw's monumental innings, spanning almost eight hours, enabled Australia to add 203 runs to their overnight total of 187/6.

Australia's total looked even better when Josh Hazlewood had Ryan Rickelton caught at third slip in the second over of South Africa's innings before the hosts had scored a run.

Aiden Markram (15 not out) and David Bedingham (12 not out) took them to the close.

Renshaw, who had started the day on 46 not out, was involved in two significant partnerships. He and captain Pat Cummins put on 86 for the seventh wicket.

Even so, an early end to the innings seemed likely when the eighth wicket fell in the second over with the second new ball, with the total on 230.

But Nathan Lyon (27) supported Renshaw in a ninth-wicket partnership of 134 – a record for Australia in Tests against South Africa.

But the left-handed Renshaw played an almost flawless innings, taking most of the strike, while Lyon was content largely to defend on a pitch which had lost much of its life since Australia were reduced to 124/6 on the first day.

Matt Renshaw's only previous Test century was 184 against Pakistan in Sydney in 2016/17. He has had two lengthy periods out of the Test team but was recalled for Australia's previous Test against Bangladesh in August.

He batted for 468 minutes, faced 397 balls and hit 21 fours and a six.