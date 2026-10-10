Rahmat Shah leads Afghanistan's strong response in one-off Test against Bangladesh

Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah plays a shot during the second day of their one-off Test against Bangladesh at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 10, 2026. — Afghanistan Cricket Board

ABU DHABI: Captain Rahmat Shah's unbeaten half-century spearheaded Afghanistan's strong response to Bangladesh's 346 all out on the second day of their one-off Test here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Rahmat stood tall on a dry and hot day against some probing pace and spin to help Afghanistan reach 211/4 in 79 overs, reducing the first-innings defifict to 135 runs.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh resumed on 317/8 but managed just 29 runs in the first session.

Shah added a useful 70 runs for the third wicket with Abdul Malik, who scored a patient 62, after opener Sediqullah Atal fell for 17 and Shahidullah Kamal managed 20.

At close, Rahmat was unbeaten after batting for 186 balls while wicketkeeper Ikram Alikhil was 26 not out.

Bangladesh's pace attack of Hasan Mahmud and Ebadot Hossain gave their team early breakthroughs by removing Atal and Kamal before Rahmat found an able ally to avoid further losses.

Malik matched his skipper shot for shot, hitting a six and four fours in his maiden Test half-century, finally falling to Hossain to leave Afghanistan 134/3.

Five runs later, spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz had former skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi stumped by Litton Das for a duck.

Rahmat and Alikhil defied the bowling in the final session during their unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 72, boosting hopes of a first innings lead.

Hossain was the pick of Bangladesh's bowlers with 2/50, while Mahmud and Miraz picked up one apiece.

Earlier, Bangladesh's last two wickets survived just 8.2 overs before they were bowled out for 346.

Mohammad Saleem finished with 4/82 while fellow fast bowlers Yamin Ahmadzai (3/79) and Ismat Alam (2/20) also chipped in with useful wickets.