Cristiano Ronaldo provisionally suspended after leaving Portugal camp: reports

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts against Wales in Nations League on September 24, 2026. — Reuters

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has provisionally suspended Cristiano Ronaldo after disciplinary proceedings were opened over his departure from the national team camp, according to Portuguese media reports on Saturday.

The 41-year-old left Portugal’s training camp in Copenhagen before his national team’s Nations League match against Denmark last week, after the forward said a press conference by coach Jorge Jesus and a subsequent conversation with Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proenca prompted him to depart.

Ronaldo, who remained on the bench against Norway, accused new coach Jesus of twice breaking his promises about his role in the team.

According to Portuguese newspaper A Bola, the FPF confirmed that disciplinary proceedings had been opened.

"Without prejudice to the automatic preventive suspension to which he was subject until the date of initiation, a non-automatic preventive suspension of the player was determined, and the proceedings were given urgent status," the federation was quoted as saying.

Ronaldo issued a lengthy (1,700-plus words) statement to Portuguese media on Tuesday, which was later shared on his social media accounts, in which he apologised for failing to acknowledge supporters after the Norway game and for leaving his teammates.

According to Cristiano Ronaldo, Jesus wanted him to play in the first match against Wales on Sept. 24, skip the matches against Norway (Sept. 27) and Denmark (Oct. 1) and play in a rematch against Norway on Oct. 4.

The coach didn't think he should travel to the middle matches, but Ronaldo says he wanted to set an example as captain and be with the team even if he didn't play.

Ronaldo contends that Jesus told him at lunchtime of the Sept. 27 match against Norway that the coach changed his mind and would play him for 30 minutes. The player agreed, even though it was "outside my physical recovery and training plan."

But Ronaldo didn't play even after warming up. Jesus said after Portugal won the match 2-1 that it "wasn't the right moment for Cris to come on," according to The Athletic, as the state of the match led him to change his mind.