Sikandar Raza to lead Zimbabwe in UAE-hosted ODI tri-series

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza (second from right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their third ODI against Australia at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on September 20, 2026. — Zimbabwe Cricket

HARARE: Experienced all-rounder Sikandar Raza will lead Zimbabwe in their ODI tri-series against Bangladesh and Afghanistan, scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 17 to 23.

Raza, who led Zimbabwe in their three-match home series against Australia last month in the absence of regular captain Richard Ngarava, will continue his ODI captaincy stint, as the pacer has yet to recover from a back injury.

For the upcoming ODI tri-series, the Chevrons made two changes to their ODI fold as they brought in the uncapped duo of Tafadzwa Tsiga and Vincent Masekesa as like-for-like replacements for Innocent Kaia and Graeme Cremer.

Cremer, who played his first ODI in more than eight years during the Australia series, was left out of the squad, while Kaia missed out on selection due to a thigh injury, which he sustained during the final game of the aforementioned assignment.

Zimbabwe will start their ODI tri-series campaign on October 17 against Bangladesh before locking horns with Afghanistan on October 19.

Following the ODI tri-series, Zimbabwe will also play a three-match T20I and two Tests against Afghanistan in a separate bilateral series in Sharjah.

For the T20I series, scheduled to be played from October 27 to November 1, Zimbabwe brought in Vincent Masekesa, while leaving out Cremer and Dion Myers.

Zimbabwe ODI squad: Sikandar Raza (c), Ben Curran, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Brendan Taylor (wk), Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine, Ernest Masuku, Newman Nyamhuri, Ryan Burl, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza and Wessly Madhevere.

Zimbabwe T20I squad: Sikandar Raza (c), Ben Curran, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Brian Bennett, Innocent Kaia, Kundai Matigimu, Newman Nyamhuri, Ryan Burl, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza and Wessly Madhevere.