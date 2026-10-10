Litton Das returns as Bangladesh announce squad for ODI tri-series in UAE

Bangladesh's Litton Das watches the ball after playing a shot during their third ODI against Australia at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on June 14, 2026. — AFP

MIRPUR: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday announced a 16-member squad for the ODI tri-series against Zimbabwe and Afghanistan, scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 17 to 23.

The squad marked the return of experienced wicketkeeper batter Litton Das, who missed their recent away ODI series against Zimbabwe in July due to a left calf muscle injury.

Later that month, the 31-year-old was appointed Bangladesh's ODI captain, replacing all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the role.

The change in leadership came on the back of Das's impressive run as skipper in T20Is, while also due to the BCB's decision to give Miraz a break from the role to help him focus on his all-round skills.

Besides Das, emerging pacer Hasan Mahmud also returned to Bangladesh's ODI squad, while their ace speedster Nahid Rana missed out on selection as he continues to rehab for a side strain.

Bangladesh also handed mystery spinner Aliss Al Islam his maiden ODI call-up for the upcoming tri-series, rewarding the 29-year-old for his encouraging performances in the recent domestic competitions.

Aliss, who made his T20I debut for Bangladesh earlier this month at the Asian Games, has taken 35 wickets in 19 List A games at an average of 17.05 and an economy rate of 4.05.

For the unversed, Bangladesh will start their ODI tri-series campaign against Zimbabwe on October 17 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, which will host all four matches, including the final on October 23.

Bangladesh ODI squad

Litton Das (c), Towhid Hridoy, Tanzid Hasan, Saif Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam and Aliss Al Islam.