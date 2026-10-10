Cole Palmer signs improved Chelsea contract until 2034

An undated picture of Chelsea forward Cole Palmer(right) and Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso. — Official Chelsea FC

LONDON: Chelsea forward Cole Palmer has signed a new contract on improved terms on Saturday that will keep him at the club until 2034, rewarding his performances since joining from Manchester City in 2023.

The 24-year-old England international was previously contracted until 2033 but has established himself as one of Chelsea’s key attacking players and an increasingly influential figure in the dressing room.

Palmer joined Chelsea for £42.5 million and signed his previous deal two years ago. His latest renewal is part of the club’s strategy of rewarding established and emerging players while maintaining their wage structure.

He joins team-mates Joao Pedro and Geovany Quenda, alongside Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, among the Premier League players contracted until 2034.

Joao Pedro signed a new deal in August, while Pedro Neto agreed a six-year extension last month.

Palmer has scored four goals and provided two assists in seven appearances this season, showing signs of returning to form after struggling with a persistent groin problem last term.

He previously admitted he had played through the injury when he “probably shouldn't have done”.

His fitness issues also affected his international availability, with the forward missing England’s World Cup squad over the summer and sitting out the recent international break.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso confirmed Palmer could return for Saturday’s match against Bournemouth and stressed his commitment to England.

"Absolutely. He's committed, but he needs to be fully fit to play," Alonso said.

"And when he's fully fit, he will enjoy his minutes. We need him in that moment. The club and the national team.

"He trained over the past week and has been feeling better, but we didn't want to rush him."

Chelsea sit 10th in the Premier League after five matches, having conceded 12 goals.