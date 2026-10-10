Heavy rain delays Singapore GP sprint by 30 minutes

An undated picture of Singapore Grand Prix sprint race. — Official Formula 1

SINGAPORE: The start of the Singapore Grand Prix sprint race was delayed by 30 minutes on Saturday after heavy rain left parts of the Marina Bay Street Circuit covered in standing water.

A downpour shortly before the scheduled 5pm local time start sent fans and officials rushing for cover, while water around Turns 2 and 3 prompted the FIA to postpone the race after the medical car assessed the track conditions.

Once the standing water had been cleared, the FIA announced that drivers would complete two formation laps behind the safety car as teams switched from slick tyres to intermediate rubber.

“The spray is very bad,” McLaren’s Oscar Piastri said over team radio as drivers prepared for the final sprint race of the season.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen secured pole position for the sprint, ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, giving the Dutchman the leading position for the race.

The delay marked the second consecutive week that an F1 race had been disrupted by heavy rain, following last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

That event at the Sepang circuit was hit by a downpour that triggered multiple delays and disrupted the start procedure, leaving drivers facing difficult conditions.

Several cars also experienced software problems linked to the wet weather, prompting the FIA to issue an update before the race could proceed.

The latest disruption in Singapore once again highlighted the challenges posed by heavy rain at street circuits, where standing water and reduced visibility can make racing particularly difficult.

Qualifying for Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix was scheduled to take place later on Saturday, with teams hoping for more favourable weather conditions as they prepared for the main race.