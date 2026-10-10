Elise Mertens stuns Iga Swiatek to reach China Open semi-finals

Belgium's Elise Mertens in action during her quarter final match against Poland's Iga Swiatek on October 9, 2026. — Reuters

BEIJING: Elise Mertens produced an impressive performance to defeat Iga Swiatek 7-6 (0), 6-3 and reach the semi-finals of the China Open here at the China National Tennis Center on Friday.

The Belgian continued her remarkable run in Beijing, having already beaten two other Grand Slam champions, Jelena Ostapenko and Coco Gauff, earlier in the tournament.

Mertens needed one hour and 50 minutes to overcome Poland’s Swiatek, a six-time Grand Slam champion and the eighth seed, in straight sets.

The victory secured Mertens her first WTA 1000 singles semi-final appearance since 2021, highlighting her growing confidence as the tournament progresses.

Mertens reflected on how her confidence and form improved as she progressed through the tournament.

"Sometimes you just grow into a tournament," said Mertens.

The Belgian will next face Olympic gold medallist Zheng Qinwen, who secured her place in the last four by defeating sixth seed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 7-6 (8).

Zheng delivered a strong performance against the Ukrainian, winning the second-set tie-break to seal her victory in straight sets.

The Chinese player, who reached the quarter-finals of the US Open as a qualifier, expressed her satisfaction with the result while acknowledging the quality of her opponent.

"It was a really great win for me," she said. "I think she also played her best tennis."

Mertens will now look to maintain her momentum against Zheng as she aims to reach the final of the WTA 1000 tournament.

With victories over three Grand Slam champions already secured, the Belgian has emerged as one of the standout performers in Beijing, setting up an intriguing semi-final clash against the home favourite.