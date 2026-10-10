Los Angeles Dodgers name Tarik Skubal, Yoshinobu Yamamoto as first two NLCS starters

This collage of picture shows Los Angeles Dodgers Tarik Skubal (right) and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. — Reuters

The Los Angeles Dodgers will hand the ball to Tarik Skubal for Game 1 of their National League Championship Series (NLCS) against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Yoshinobu Yamamoto set to start the second game.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced the initial pitching plans on Friday ahead of the team's trip to Milwaukee for Saturday's workout.

Game 1 will take place at American Family Field on Sunday at 8pm ET, while Game 2 is scheduled for Monday at 5pm ET.

Skubal, who joined the Dodgers from the Detroit Tigers in a blockbuster trade on 2nd August, impressed in the opening game of the National League Division Series (NLDS) against the Atlanta Braves. He pitched six innings, conceding just one run.

Yamamoto also delivered a strong performance, throwing seven innings and allowing one run to outduel Braves ace Chris Sale in Game 3 of the series.

Blake Snell is expected to start Game 3 at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday after managing just 11 outs in the Dodgers' only NLDS defeat.

However, Roberts was not ready to confirm his starting pitchers beyond the opening two games. Tyler Glasnow is the likely option for Game 4.

The Brewers are expected to start Jacob Misiorowski, a leading contender for the National League Cy Young Award, in Game 1, followed by Logan Henderson.

Skubal conceded six runs, five earned, across 12 innings against Milwaukee during the regular season.

Yamamoto, meanwhile, allowed two runs in 13 innings against the Brewers and threw a complete game in Game 2 of last year's NLCS sweep, conceding just one run.