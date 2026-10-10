Xabi Alonso defends Cole Palmer’s England commitment amid injury concerns

This collage of picture shows Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso (right) and Cole Palmer. — Reuters

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has insisted that Cole Palmer remains committed to playing for England despite criticism over the forward’s withdrawal from international duty because of a recurring groin injury.

Palmer was called up by England manager Thomas Tuchel for Nations League fixtures against Spain, the Czech Republic and Croatia.

However, the 24-year-old was forced to withdraw after the injury resurfaced, prompting Tuchel to question his availability for the national team.

Tuchel said Palmer ‘misses too many opportunities’ to represent England, having already missed out on the World Cup squad this year after a persistent groin problem affected his form.

Responding to Tuchel’s comments on Friday, Alonso stressed that Palmer’s priority must be regaining full fitness so he can perform consistently for both club and country.

“The most important thing for Cole is to be fully fit, that he enjoys his game, that he is feeling OK,” Alonso said.

“Whenever he is not, like in the Brentford game, we could see that he was struggling. He's committed but he needs to be fully fit to play. We need him – the club and the national team,” the Spaniard added.

Alonso was speaking ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League meeting with Bournemouth on Saturday and provided a positive update on Palmer’s condition.

“Now he's fine. He's been feeling better this week. We use the first two weeks for him to recover. It's a little bit from the pubalgia (groin injury) he had.”

Chelsea, currently 10th in the Premier League table, host Bournemouth, who sit 17th, as they look to improve their position in the standings.