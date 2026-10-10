Liverpool confirm Alexander Isak, Cody Gakpo to miss Man City clash

Liverpool's Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo against Newcastle United in Premier League clash on August 23, 2026. — Reuters

Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has confirmed that Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo will miss Sunday's Premier League clash against Manchester City at Anfield after sustaining injuries during the international break.

Both forwards withdrew from international duty after being injured in their countries' respective UEFA Nations League matches.

Isak suffered a thigh injury while playing for Sweden against Romania, while Gakpo injured his ankle following a challenge by Serbia's Sasa Lukic.

"Alex Isak and Cody Gakpo will not play the game. They are not ready. Unfortunately for us, both got injuries during the international break," Iraola said.

The Liverpool boss, however, expects neither injury to keep the players out for an extended period.

"Alex has a thigh injury. It's not a massive injury, it's a small injury. Whenever he feels ready. They both don't look like long-term, we will be analysing day to day but they aren't going to be ready on Sunday," he added.

Gakpo is also recovering from his ankle injury, with Iraola describing the challenge as a bad tackle.

Liverpool could turn to Lewis Koumas to fill the gap in attack, while Federico Chiesa could return after recovering from injury. However, Chiesa has yet to feature during his recovery.

It is pertinent to mention that the Reds will also be without striker Hugo Ekitike, leaving Iraola with limited options up front ahead of the crucial fixture.

Manchester City head to Anfield after winning all their league matches so far, and Iraola expects an open contest.