Cristiano Ronaldo scores on Al-Nassr return after Portugal fallout

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal with Nawaf Boushal against Diriyah in Saudi Pro League on October 9, 2026. — Reuters

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo scored on his return to club football after his recent fallout with Portugal, helping Al-Nassr secure a 3-0 victory over Diriyah in the Saudi Pro League as supporters displayed a banner backing their star forward.

The 41-year-old forward left Portugal’s national team camp midway through the international break after being an unused substitute against Norway.

Although Ronaldo insisted he had not retired from international football, he accused Portugal coach Jorge Jesus, his former manager at Al-Nassr, of an ‘absolute breach of trust’.

Al-Nassr fans showed their support for the veteran striker before kick-off, unveiling a large banner that read: “Greatness is earned, CR7, all-time top scorer in football history.”

Ronaldo responded by opening the scoring in the 23rd minute, converting the rebound after Kingsley Coman’s initial effort was saved.

The goal took his career tally to 980 in official matches for Portugal, Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al-Nassr.

The Portuguese captain is now targeting a historic milestone, aiming to become the first player to score 1,000 goals in official matches.

Ronaldo has also scored 146 goals in 234 appearances for Portugal, holding the world records for both goals and appearances in men’s international football.

Al-Nassr extended their advantage when Samu Costa headed home Joao Felix’s corner to make it 2-0.

Coman then added the third goal in the 77th minute, running through on goal to complete a convincing performance for the Saudi Arabian side.