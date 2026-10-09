NFL: Bears legend Mike Ditka dies at 86

An undated photo of Hall of Fame player and NFL's Chicago Bears former coach Mike Ditka. — Reuters

Mike Ditka, Hall of Fame player and NFL's Chicago Bears former coach, who led the team to their only Super Bowl triumph in 1986, has died at 86.

The news of Ditka’s death was announced by his family in a statement. No cause of death was revealed.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend," Ditka's family said in a statement.

"While the world knew Mike as a Hall of Fame football player, legendary coach, and leader of the Chicago Bears’ Super Bowl XX championship team, we knew him as the heart of our family.

"Mike will be missed beyond measure and remembered forever."

Regarded with deep respect in Chicago and famous nationwide as "Da Coach," Ditka was a blunt, straight-talking legend with a devoted fan base.

As a player, Ditka was a five-time Pro Bowl selection, and he revolutionised the tight end position while playing with the Bears from 1961-66. He moved to the Philadelphia Eagles after leaving Chicago and then the Dallas Cowboys, where he was part of the team's Super Bowl triumph in January 1972.

Ditka was selected fifth overall in the 1961 NFL Draft by the Bears. He introduced a new dimension to the tight end position that once was viewed primarily as an assignment for a tough, talented blocker.

Beside a a superior blocker, Mike Ditka also made his name as one of the first tight ends to catch a large number of passes.

After becoming the first tight end in NFL history to register 1,000 receiving yards in a season, he was awarded Rookie of the Year.

Following his career as a player, during which he also claimed the 1963 NFL championship before the start of the Super Bowl era, Ditka became a part of Tom Landry's coaching staff in Dallas, where he won a Super Bowl.

He eventually returned to Chicago as head coach and turned the Bears into one of the league's most dominant champions.