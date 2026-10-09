Ton-up Hope helps West Indies stun India in high-scoring second T20I to level series

West Indies' Shai Hope (right) and Romario Shepherd (centre) celebrate winning their second T20I against India at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on October 9, 2026. — AFP

RANCHI: Captain Shai Hope's unbeaten century helped West Indies chase down a daunting 250-run target and beat India by six wickets in the second T20I of the five-match series here at the JSCA International Stadium Complex on Friday.

Put into bat first, the home side piled up a massive total of 249/5 in their 20 overs, courtesy of a collective effort from their batting unit, led by wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, who scored a blistering half-century.

Samson remained the top-scorer for India with a 41-ball 82, laced with nine fours and four sixes, while his fellow top-order batter Ishan Kishan (43), captain Shreyas Iyer (40) and middle-order batter Tilak Varma (44) made handy contributions to the home side's total.

Roston Chase was the standout bowler for West Indies as he returned economical figures of 3/24 in his four overs, while Shamar Springer bagged two wickets for 64 runs in his four overs.

Set to chase a daunting 250-run target, the touring side ultimately knocked the winning runs for the loss of just four wickets and nine balls to spare, courtesy of a swashbuckling century by their captain Hope.

West Indies, however, had a contrasting start to the pursuit as they lost opener Kamil Pooran (four) and top-order batter Shimron Hetmyer (zero) in the first over with just five runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Rovman Powell joined captain Hope for an important 53-run partnership for the third wicket until falling victim to Mayank Yadav in the sixth over.

With the scoreboard reading 58/3, Hope joined forces with Sherfane Rutherford, and the duo put together 120 runs in just nine overs to bring West Indies back into the hunt.

Rutherford, who dominated the crucial stand with a 37-ball 84, comprising seven sixes and as many fours, was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav on the first delivery of the 16th over, with West Indies needing a further 72 runs.

His dismissal paved the way for Romario Shepherd to walk out at No.6, and the bowling all-rounder ensured West Indies did not lose momentum by amply supporting his captain Hope.

The duo annihilated the Indian bowling attack at the backend of the high-scoring fixture as they put together 74 runs in just 26 deliveries to clinch a sensational victory for the West Indies, which helped them level the five-match series 1-1.

Hope remained the top-scorer for the West Indies with an unbeaten 102 off 45 deliveries, studded with nine fours and six sixes, which earned him the Player of the Match award.

Shepherd, on the other hand, contributed with 34 not out from 13 balls, hitting six boundaries, including three sixes.

For India, Mayank bagged three wickets for 36 runs in his three overs, while Kuldeep could pick up one, for which he conceded 53 runs in four overs.

With the five-match series now squared at 1-1, the third match will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday.