Moyes surprised by Everton owners’ decision to sell controlling stake

Everton manager David Moyes before the Premier League match against Ipswich Town at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool on September 19, 2026. — Reuters

Everton manager David Moyes is surprised after The Friedkin Group released a statement on Friday announcing they consider selling a controlling stake in the Premier League club.

US-based outfit acquired Everton from former owner Farhad Moshiri in December 2024.

TFG released a 170-word statement, in which they said it was open to selling a controlling stake as part of efforts to attract fresh investment.

"I truly believed with new ownership we were in it completely," Moyes told reporters ahead of Everton's Premier League game at Hull City on Sunday.

"My ambition coming back was trying to get Everton back to the levels they have been in the past and that is challenging for Europe more often.

"It has been a difficult summer for us. I only found out this morning. Maybe I am a little bit surprised, but maybe I shouldn't be that surprised."

Everton sit in seventh place in the Premier League table after five games.TFG took control of a club fighting financial difficulties and a prolonged period of instability and has since overseen Everton's move into the Hill Dickinson Stadium while putting efforts into improving their financial position.

"When TFG became custodians of Everton, the club faced significant financial uncertainty and challenges both on and off the pitch," the owners said in a statement.

The group stated that their initial goal had been to make the club stable, with the investment and support needed to secure Everton’s future, including completing the new stadium.

"With that foundation now safely in place, the time is right to consider the next chapter for Everton," TFG said.

TFG added that it would only consider proposals from parties it believed could build on the progress made since its takeover and added that it would continue to support the club on and off the pitch throughout the process.

According to British media, TFG's decision has been influenced by the criticism from supporters after a transfer window in which they generated significant income through player sales but invested a limited amount of money in their squad before the deadline.