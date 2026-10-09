President's Trophy Grade-I: PTV thump Ghani Glass as fifth round concludes

PTV's Kashif Ali poses for a picture after the fourth day of their fifth-round President's Trophy Grade-I match against Ghani Glass at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad on October 9, 2026. — PCB

ABBOTTABAD: Kashif Ali's five-wicket haul in the second innings propelled Pakistan Television (PTV) to a thumping 10-wicket victory over Ghani Glass on the final day of their fifth-round President's Trophy Grade-I match here at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The final day of the recently concluded fixture got underway with Ghani Glass resuming their second innings from 183/3 through Mohsin Riaz and Hussain Talat, unbeaten on 29 and 39, respectively, with a 143-run deficit to counter.

The duo gave Ghani Glass a decent start to the decisive day as they stretched their overnight fourth-wicket partnership to 192 runs before both fell victim to Kashif Ali in quick succession.

Talat remained the top-scorer for Ghani Glass in the second innings with an anchoring century, scoring 108 off 183 deliveries, studded with 18 fours, while Mohsin contributed with 76 off 238 deliveries.

Following their dismissals, Ghani Glass's middle and lower order crumbled against the PTV bowling attack and the team was eventually bowled out for 337 in 113.5 overs.

Kashif spearheaded PTV's bowling charge in the second innings as he took five wickets for just 60 runs in his 23 overs, closely followed by Haris Rauf, who bagged four, while Ali Usman chipped in with one.

PTV were set to chase a paltry target of just 12 runs, which they comfortably chased down in 1.2 overs through their openers Yasir Khan and Abbas Ali, who made an unbeaten 10 and five, respectively.

At the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad, the fifth-round President's Trophy Grade-I match between Kingsmen Academy and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) ended in a draw as the latter could get to bat five overs after being set a mammoth 424-run target.

Earlier in the day, Kingsmen Academy resumed their second innings from 167/3 and went on to add 273 more to their overnight score to finish at 440 all out in 110.2 overs.

Mohammad Suleman, who resumed their second innings alongside Test all-rounder Salman Ali Agha (15), top-scored for Kingsmen Academy with an anchoring century, making 125 off 194 deliveries, studded with eight fours and two sixes.

Suleman's ton was backed by wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Shayan, who scored a 96-ball 75, comprising four fours and two sixes, while Mohammad Ilyas (39) and Mehran Mumtaz (24) also made notable contributions to Kingsmen Academy's total.

Sameer Minhas spearheaded SNGPL's bowling charge in the second innings as he picked up four wickets for 57 runs in his 16.2 overs, followed by Shahnawaz Dahani with two, while Shehzad Gul, Mohammad Ali, Athar Mahmood and Farhan Yousaf made one scalp apiece.

Set to chase a daunting 424-run target, SNGPL could reach 15/0 in five overs before the two teams shook hands for a stalemate.

Another fifth-round President's Trophy Grade-I match, played at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar between State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Khan Research Laboratories (KRL), ended in a draw.

At the commencement of the final day, KRL resumed their second innings from 173/2, leading by 261 runs, and added 84 more to their overnight score before declaring at 257/4d in 49 overs to set a substantial 346-run target for SNGPL.

Mohammad Faiq remained the top-scorer for KRL in the second innings with a quickfire 98 off 77 deliveries, followed by opener Shahzaib Khan, who made a 101-ball 52. Their fellow top-order batter Raja Hamza Waheed also made a notable contribution with a 77-ball 48.

For SBP, Afaq Afridi, Sirajuddin, Mubasir Khan and Faham-ul-Haq picked up one wicket apiece in the second innings.

Set to chase a 346-run target, SBP could reach 145/5 in 53 overs and thus salvaged a draw despite being blown away for just 56 runs in their first innings.

Faham remained their top-scorer in the second innings with 52 off 136 deliveries, while captain Ghazi Ghori (26) and captain Hasan Raza (23) were the other notable run-getters.

For KRL, Faheem Ashraf and Arshad Iqbal bagged two wickets each, while Ahmed Bashir claimed one.

For the unversed, the sixth round of the President's Trophy Grade-I will run from October 12 to 15 across four venues in three cities.