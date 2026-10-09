Manchester United boss Carrick urges quick resolution to Man City case

An undated photo of Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick. — Reuters

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick on Friday called for a swift conclusion to Manchester City's financial charges case, saying the long-running process affected him personally too.

City were charged in February 2023 following a four-year investigation into alleged breaches between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons.

Last month, an independent commission found City guilty of all charges relating to breaches of the Premier League's financial rules.

An independent commission found that City arranged “sham” contracts that misrepresented the true agreements with several commercial partners and relied on similar agreements with others to inflate their revenue and reduce costs artificially, the league said.

It found that several sponsors were required to pay only part of the fees recorded in the relevant agreements, with the balance supplied by the club's owners, Abu Dhabi United Group Investment & Development Ltd (ADUG).

City, who are currently at the top of the Premier League table as the only club with a perfect record after five matches, have denied wrongdoing and appealed.

Carrick, who became United’s permanent manager in January following Ruben Amorim's departure, spent 12 years at Old Trafford from 2006 to 2018, winning five Premier League titles and the Champions League.

As a player at United, the 45-year-old former midfielder lost out in two title races won by City, including the 2011-12 season when the Red Devils fell short on goal difference.

"Very difficult to say in many ways," Carrick told a press conference when asked about the City charges.

"It's thrown up a lot of questions, some have had answers, some haven't. As it's still ongoing, and we don't know how long it's going to go, there's only so much I can say.

"Certainly I've got my own questions about it, it's affected me personally in different ways over a period of time. But as the case is going now I don't know where that stands and how it's going to end up, so we'll just have to wait and see.

"What I will say, the sooner it gets sorted I think for everyone's benefit is essential."

Asked if he wants the titles United missed out on, Carrick did not provide a clear answer to the question.

"I think regardless of anything, a medal anyway, in any sport in history, I think later on you get the medal and it's proven at different times," the Englishman added.

"It's the moment that you strive for to win and achieve in that moment, so the medal here or there, not getting blase about it, but that doesn't bring the feeling of when you initially win or you don't win. That's essentially what we're all in it for."