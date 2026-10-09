Renshaw, Cummins rescue Australia after South Africa strike early in first Test

Australia captain Pat Cummins (left) and Matt Renshaw leave the field due to bad light on day one of the first Test against South Africa at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium in Durban, South Africa, on October 9, 2026. — AFP

DURBAN: Australia recovered from early setbacks to finish the opening day of the first Test against South Africa at 187-6 at stumps on Friday at Kingsmead.

After opting to bat first, the visitors lost opener Travis Head in the eighth over, with Wiaan Mulder dismissing him for nine off 19 deliveries, including two boundaries.

Australia suffered another setback when Nic Maddinson was dismissed for a duck by Marco Jansen after facing 33 deliveries, leaving the visitors under early pressure.

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith then combined to stabilise the innings, building a valuable partnership that took Australia past the 50-run mark.

However, Mulder broke the stand by removing Labuschagne, who scored 37 off 58 balls, hitting six boundaries. The pair added 60 runs for the third wicket.

Jansen struck again in the following over, dismissing Smith for 25 off 53 deliveries, including two sixes, as Australia slipped to 84-4 in 26.3 overs.

Matt Renshaw and wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey attempted to rebuild the innings, taking the total to 120 before Anrich Nortje dismissed Carey for 14 off 44 balls, with one boundary.

Nortje claimed another wicket when Beau Webster fell, further denting Australia’s progress. However, Renshaw and captain Pat Cummins responded with a determined partnership, bringing up a 50-run stand for the seventh wicket and taking their side past 150.

At stumps, Renshaw remained unbeaten on 46 off 115 deliveries, while Cummins had contributed an unbeaten 33 off 72 balls to guide Australia to 187-6 after 65.2 overs.

The pair will resume Australia’s innings on the second day, with the visitors looking to build on their late recovery and strengthen their position in the opening Test.