Das, openers give Bangladesh dominant start to one-off Afghanistan Test

Bangladesh's Litton Das celebrates reaching his half-century during the opening day of their one-off Test against Afghanistan at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 9, 2026. — X/@BCBtigers

ABU DHABI: Half-centuries from Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das helped Bangladesh dominate the proceedings against Afghanistan on the opening day of their solitary Test here at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Friday.

At the stumps on the opening day, the Tigers were placed at 317/8 in 84 overs, with lower-order batters Nayeem Hasan and Taijul Islam unbeaten on 11 and four, respectively, in the middle.

Opting to bat first in the solitary fixture, Bangladesh got off to a flamboyant start as their opening pair of Tanzid and Shadman put together a brisk 124-run partnership.

Ismat Alam eventually gave Afghanistan the much-needed breakthrough in the 23rd over by dismissing the core aggressor of the century-plus opening stand, Tanzid, who remained the top-scorer with a quickfire 83 off 71 deliveries, studded with eight fours and four sixes.

Shadman then shared an anchoring 60-run partnership for the second wicket with Mominul Haque until falling victim to Mohammad Saleem in the 38th over. He walked back after scoring 67 off 111 deliveries, laced with seven fours.

Haque was then involved in a brief 27-run partnership for the third wicket with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto before getting dismissed by Yamin Ahmadzai. He remained a notable run-getter for Bangladesh with a 70-ball 39.

Bangladesh then lost two more wickets in quick succession as Mushfiqur Rahim (zero) and captain Shanto (29) perished in the span of just five deliveries, resulting in the Tigers slipping down to 225/5.

Following the slump, experienced wicketkeeper batter Das took the reins of Bangladesh's batting charge and soon notched a 62-run partnership for the sixth wicket with all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who contributed with a cautious 24 off 67 deliveries before being sent back by Ismat.

Das then shared a 16-run partnership with Nayeem Hasan, during which he brought up his 21st Test half-century but perished soon after amassing the landmark. He remained a notable contributor to Bangladesh's total with a gritty 53 off 89 deliveries.

Bangladesh then suffered another setback in the same over as Mohammad Saleem cleaned up Hasan Mahmud (two), but Nayeem and Taijul batted cautiously in the last five overs of the day and raised an unbeaten 12-run partnership to ensure there were no further setbacks for the visitors.

For Afghanistan, Saleem has been the standout bowler as he has taken three wickets for 70 runs in his 19 overs, followed by Ahmadzai and Alam with two each, while Qais has claimed one.