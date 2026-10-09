Asian Hockey Champions Trophy schedule confirmed as Bangladesh replace Pakistan

Pakistan and Bangladesh players in action during their first match of the series at the Maulana Bhashani Hockey Stadium in Dhaka on November 13, 2025. — Asian Hockey Federation

The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) has announced the schedule for the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, confirming Bangladesh’s inclusion in the tournament as a replacement for Pakistan.

The tournament will be held in India from 27 October to 5 November, with matches scheduled to take place in Jalandhar and Mohali. The participating teams are India, Malaysia, Japan, Bangladesh, South Korea and China.

The AHF’s decision comes after the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) declined to send the national team to India amid the sensitive bilateral situation between the two countries and concerns over the safety of players and officials.

The PHF had requested that the tournament be moved to a neutral venue or that Pakistan’s matches be played at a neutral venue. However, the request was not accepted, and the tournament schedule and venues remained unchanged. Consequently, Bangladesh have been included in Pakistan’s place.

PHF President Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani had said that the decision not to send the national team to India was taken in view of the prevailing bilateral situation and security concerns.

He stressed that the safety and dignity of Pakistani players and officials remained the federation’s priority.

Wani also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the Asian Champions Trophy and the development of hockey, maintaining that the national team remained ready to compete against all International Hockey Federation (FIH) member nations, including India. He emphasised the importance of keeping sport separate from politics.

The development comes a day after Indian Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said Pakistan was expected to participate in the Asian Champions Trophy.

Mann stated that India’s policy allowed neighbouring countries to compete in multinational sporting events, although bilateral sporting series between India and Pakistan remained restricted.

The bronze-medal and gold-medal matches of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy will be played on 5 November.

India are the defending champions, having won the 2023 edition in Chennai before retaining the title in 2024 in Hulunbuir, China.

Pakistan had also withdrawn from the Junior World Cup hockey tournament in Tamil Nadu last year, citing heightened tensions between the two countries.

Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026: Full Match Schedule

Tuesday, 27 October 2026

1:00pm — Malaysia vs China (Jalandhar)

3:15pm — Japan vs Korea (Jalandhar)

5:30pm to 6:30pm — Opening Ceremony (Jalandhar)

7:00pm — India vs Bangladesh (Jalandhar)

Thursday, 29 October 2026

2:30pm — Malaysia vs Korea (Jalandhar)

4:45pm — Bangladesh vs Japan (Jalandhar)

7:00pm — India vs China (Jalandhar)

Friday, 30 October 2026

2:30pm — Bangladesh vs Malaysia (Jalandhar)

4:45pm — Korea vs China (Jalandhar)

7:00pm — Japan vs India (Jalandhar)

Sunday, 1 November 2026

2:30pm — Korea vs Bangladesh (Jalandhar)

4:45pm — China vs Japan (Jalandhar)

7:00pm — Malaysia vs India (Jalandhar)

Monday, 2 November 2026

2:30pm — China vs Bangladesh (Jalandhar)

4:45pm — Japan vs Malaysia (Jalandhar)

7:00pm — India vs Korea (Jalandhar)

Wednesday, 4 November 2026

2:00pm — Fifth place in pool vs sixth place in pool (Mohali)

4:30pm — First place in pool vs fourth place in pool (Mohali)

7:00pm — Second place in pool vs third place in pool (Mohali)

Thursday, 5 November 2026