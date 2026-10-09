Asian Hockey Champions Trophy schedule confirmed as Bangladesh replace Pakistan

The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) has announced the schedule for the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, confirming Bangladesh’s inclusion in the tournament as a replacement for Pakistan.
The tournament will be held in India from 27 October to 5 November, with matches scheduled to take place in Jalandhar and Mohali. The participating teams are India, Malaysia, Japan, Bangladesh, South Korea and China.
The AHF’s decision comes after the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) declined to send the national team to India amid the sensitive bilateral situation between the two countries and concerns over the safety of players and officials.
The PHF had requested that the tournament be moved to a neutral venue or that Pakistan’s matches be played at a neutral venue. However, the request was not accepted, and the tournament schedule and venues remained unchanged. Consequently, Bangladesh have been included in Pakistan’s place.
PHF President Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani had said that the decision not to send the national team to India was taken in view of the prevailing bilateral situation and security concerns.
He stressed that the safety and dignity of Pakistani players and officials remained the federation’s priority.
Wani also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the Asian Champions Trophy and the development of hockey, maintaining that the national team remained ready to compete against all International Hockey Federation (FIH) member nations, including India. He emphasised the importance of keeping sport separate from politics.
The development comes a day after Indian Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said Pakistan was expected to participate in the Asian Champions Trophy.
Mann stated that India’s policy allowed neighbouring countries to compete in multinational sporting events, although bilateral sporting series between India and Pakistan remained restricted.
The bronze-medal and gold-medal matches of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy will be played on 5 November.
India are the defending champions, having won the 2023 edition in Chennai before retaining the title in 2024 in Hulunbuir, China.
Pakistan had also withdrawn from the Junior World Cup hockey tournament in Tamil Nadu last year, citing heightened tensions between the two countries.
Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026: Full Match Schedule
Tuesday, 27 October 2026
Thursday, 29 October 2026
Friday, 30 October 2026
Sunday, 1 November 2026
Monday, 2 November 2026
Wednesday, 4 November 2026
Thursday, 5 November 2026
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