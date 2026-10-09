Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight sells out in one hour: reports

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury face off during the press conference during the press conference at British Airways ARC in London on September 30, 2026. — Reuters

Tickets for the long-awaited showdown between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua sold out within an hour of going on sale on Friday, British media reported.

Fury and Joshua are scheduled to fight at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on December 11.

The all-British fight was officially announced last month by Saudi boxing chief Turki Al-Sheikh after a weeks-long saga due to the conflict over the venue.

Since the announcement, the bout has generated huge interest and has been billed as the biggest in British boxing history.

According to the BBC, around 80,000 tickets went on sale at midday, with prices ranging from 88.50 pounds ($117) to 13,128 pounds ($17,357), including booking fees.

More than 500,000 fans were reportedly in the online queue within minutes of sales opening.

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are scheduled to headline a December 11 card; however, their ring walks are expected to start at around 1 a.m. on December 12.

According to an application submitted to Cardiff City Council, the closing time of the Principality Stadium would be until 3.30 a.m. on December 12.

The British public has been waiting for the bout between two former heavyweight champions for as long as a decade. Joshua and Fury signed contracts earlier this year which, for AJ at least, included a clause stating the showdown would take place at home, likely at Wembley, in November.

However, Netflix, which will broadcast the contest, and Saudi organisers were pushing to move the contest to the United States.

The organisers wanted to stage the bout on November 20, a Friday, at Madison Square Garden. However, Joshua, 36, and his promoter Eddie Hearn were firm on their stance to stage the bout in Britain.

It appeared the all-British clash was going to happen as organisers were planning it because they were keen to organise the fight in front of a US audience.

However, Joshua and Hearn refused to move the fight to the US, and the bout returned to British shores.