Faisalabad to host National Women's T20 Tournament 2026-27 from October 10

Stars players celebrate with the National Women's T20 Tournament trophy after defeating Invincibles in the final at the Ghani Glass Cricket Ground in Lahore on April 12, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: The National Women's T20 Tournament 2026-27 will be played in Faisalabad from October 10 to 25 across three venues, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday.

The upcoming tournament will feature five teams – Challengers, Conquerors, Invincibles, Stars, and Strikers, competing in a double-league format as a total of 22 matches are set to be played in the league stage.

The top two sides after the league stage will advance into the final, which will be played at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on October 25.

According to the PCB, a total of 75 cricketers are set to participate in the National Women's T20 tournament, out of which six are currently part of the Pakistan U19 squad participating in the Women's tri-series in Faisalabad, and thus will link up with their respective squads after fulfilling their national commitments.

The prize pool for the five-team tournament is set at over PKR three million. The winning team will receive PKR 1.5 million, while the runners-up will bag PKR one million.

Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana will lead Strikers, while top-order batters Gull Feroza and Ayesha Zafar have been named the captains of Invincibles and Challengers, respectively.

Experienced wicketkeeper batter Muneeba Ali will lead Conquerors, while leg-spinner Tuba Hassan will captain the Stars, who defend their title, which they won last year by defeating Invincibles in the final here.

Squads

Challengers: Ayesha Zafar (c), Arijah Haseeb, Farzana Farooq, Fatima Khan, *Komal Khan, Laraib Malik Aziz, Maham Anees, *Mahnoor Zeb, Quratulain, Rabia Rani, Saima Malik, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.

Conquerors: Muneeba Ali (c), Aleesa Mukhtar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Bilal, Dua Majid, Ghulam Fatima, Gull Rukh, Humna Bilal, Kaynat Hafeez, Mahnoor Aftab, Mahnoor Iqbal, Neha Sharmin Nadeem, Noreen Yaqoob, *Ravail Farhan and Soha Fatima.

Invincibles: Gull Feroza (c), Aman Fatima, Anosha Nasir, Eyman Fatima, Laiba Fatima, Lubna Behram, Rida Aslam, Saiqa Riaz, Samiya Afsar, *Shehar Bano, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tayyaba Imdad and *Zoofishan Ayaz.

Stars: Tuba Hassan (c), Amber Kainat, Aqsa Bibi, Ayesha Rehman, Diana Baig, Hafsa Khalid, Iram Javed, Javeria Siddique, Manahil Rafiq, Momina Riasat, Rozina Akram, Sadaf Shamas, Samina Aftab, Shabnam Hayat and Yusra Amir.

Strikers: Fatima Sana (c), Aleena Masood, *Aqsa Habib, Eman Naseer, Huraina Sajjad, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Neelam Mushtaq, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Masooma Zahra, Zaib-un-Nisa Niaz and Zunish Abdul Sattar.

*Players to join their respective squads after U19 tri-series