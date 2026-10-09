Novak Djokovic upset by Hubert Hurkacz in Shanghai Masters second round

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his round-of-64 match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz at Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in Shanghai on October 9, 2026. — Reuters

Novak Djokovic suffered a surprise Shanghai Masters exit after Poland's Hubert Hurkacz produced an upset to defeat the four-time champion 6-4, 6-3 in a second-round match on Friday.

Tenth seed Djokovic arrived in Shanghai following a record seventh China Open title win after Australia's Alex de Minaur retired with a groin injury in Tuesday's final.

The 24-times Grand Slam winner was the clear favourite, and had an 8-0 lead in head-to-head against 29-year-old Hurkacz before the match.

But former world number six Hurkacz produced a clinical performance, firing 13 aces and 28 winners, defeating Djokovic in one hour and 27 minutes.

Novak Djokovic last won a title in Shanghai in 2018.

The year 2026 is not an easy one for the 39-year-old Serbian, who also suffered a first-round exit at the US Open as well, his earliest Grand Slam defeat since the 2006 Australian Open.

Hurkacz, who is playing the tournament after two years, extended his winning streak in Shanghai to eight matches.

The Pole will now face either Italy's Lorenzo Musetti or China's Zhou Yi.

French and US Open champion Alexander Zverev, on the other hand, continued his fine form, defeating local favourite Wu Yibing 6-4, 7-6(4). The German is on a mission in Shanghai to secure the year-end world number one ranking.

Zverev can ensure he will reach the pinnacle by the end of 2026 if he reaches the semi-finals or his nearest challengers Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton fall at any stage of the Masters 1000 tournament.

Jannik Sinner is currently the top-ranked player, but the Italian ended his season early due to a knee injury and will drop the points he earned for winning the Vienna Open, the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals last year.