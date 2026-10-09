Australia crush Bangladesh in home Women's ODI series opener

Australia's Annabel Sutherland (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their first ODI against Bangladesh at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on October 9, 2026. — Cricket Australia

BRISBANE: Annabel Sutherland's four-wicket haul, coupled with Phoebe Litchfield's brisk half-century, led Australia to a thumping seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first ODI of the three-match home series here at the Allan Border Field on Friday.

Australia captain Tahlia McGrath's decision to field first paid dividends as the hosts bowled out Bangladesh for a modest total of 166 in 49.4 overs.

All-rounder Ritu Moni remained the top-scorer for the touring side with a cautious 45 off 63 deliveries, followed by captain Nigar Sultana, who made a scratchy 29 off 83 deliveries.

Besides them, Sharmin Akhter (24), Shorna Akter (21), Nahida Akter (19) and Rabeya Khan (11) could amass double figures against the ruthless Australia bowling attack, led by Sutherland, who picked up four wickets for 30 runs in her 9.4 overs.

The right-arm seamer was supported by Megan Schutt, who bagged two wickets, while Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham and captain McGrath chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Set to chase a modest 167-run target, the home side comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just three wickets and 146 balls to spare.

Australia got off to a contrasting start to the pursuit as they lost right-handed opener Georgia Voll (19) inside six overs with 30 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Ellyse Perry joined Litchfield in the middle, and the duo anchored the run chase by raising an 89-run partnership for the second wicket.

Rabeya Khan eventually broke the stand on the first delivery of the 17th over by dismissing set-batter Litchfield, who walked back after top-scoring with a 57-ball 77, studded with 10 fours and a six.

Australia suffered another setback in quick succession as incoming batter Beth Mooney could muster 13 off 12 deliveries before falling victim to Habiba Islam in the 20th over.

With the scoreboard reading 134/3, Perry joined forces with Sutherland and the duo ensured there were no further setbacks for the home side, whom they eventually led to victory in the 26th over by putting together an unbeaten 34-run partnership.

Perry made an anchoring 26 not out from 45 balls, while Sutherland scored an unbeaten 25 off 23 deliveries.

For her four-wicket haul and a match-winning cameo of 25 not out, Sutherland was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Habiba was the standout bowler for Bangladesh as she picked up two wickets for 36 runs in her six overs, while Rabeya could claim one.