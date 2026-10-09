“I hear you”: Wembanyama voices support for French students

This collage of photos shows France’s basketball star Victor Wembanyama (left). — Reuters

France’s basketball star Victor Wembanyama has voiced support on Thursday for French students protesting against underfunding in education.

According to the Interior Ministry, 71,500 people took part in Thursday's demonstrations, including 24,500 in the main Paris march centred on Place de la Bastille.

Wembanyama said he is with the young people protesting against inequalities.

"These are systemic inequalities – problems so deep-rooted that, in fact, I'm glad that high-school students and young people in general are speaking up," Wembanyama told a press conference on Thursday night.

"I hear them, and I support them, and I hope the people all over there will do the same."

The San Antonio Spurs player previously replied, "I would love to", when a fan asked him on Instagram if he would like to join the protest with the French teenagers.

"I have a lot of interest. I meant it," Wembanyama added at the press conference. "I was in that position not so long ago."

"I've had the chance to escape this system, to escape these problems. But it's chance, it's luck. So I want to show my support."

"It's not something that's completely unfamiliar to me. I went to high school in Nanterre, which was already a stronghold of 'blocages' back then," he said, referring to student-led school blockades.

Concerns about state schools have fueled protests across France, some of the most significant in decades. They started last month at high schools in Paris' poor northern suburbs, where teacher absences and shabby facilities sparked anger, which quickly evolved into a nationwide movement against inequality, weak public spending and falling standards.