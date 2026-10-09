Alexander Zverev overcomes ankle scare to reach Shanghai Masters third round

Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates winning his round of 64 match against China's Yibing Wu on October 9, 2026. — Reuters

SHANGHAI: Top seed Alexander Zverev overcame an ankle scare to defeat Chinese wildcard Wu Yibing 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) and advance to the third round of the Shanghai Masters on Friday.

The German, ranked world number two, appeared to be in discomfort during the 11th game of the second set when he dived for a shot and grabbed his left ankle, allowing Wu, ranked 113th, to move 6-5 ahead.

However, Zverev recovered to hold his serve and force a tie-break, where he capitalised on a series of errors from the home favourite to seal victory on his second match point after Wu hit a shot long.

Reflecting on his victory, Zverev praised Wu’s aggressive style of play and credited his reliable serve for helping him secure the straight-sets win.

"Credit to him, he was playing amazing tennis," Zverev told the crowd after the match.

"He hits every ball as hard as he can," he added in another on-court interview, praising his reliable serve for helping him secure the straight-sets win.

The victory keeps Zverev's Shanghai campaign on track as he targets the year-end world number one ranking following Jannik Sinner's announcement that he would end his 2026 season because of injury.

The German will next face France's Quentin Halys, who defeated Belgium's Alexander Blockx in three sets, as he looks to continue his progress at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

Zverev will be hoping to maintain his momentum in the coming rounds, although his ankle scare could remain a concern as the competition intensifies.