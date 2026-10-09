Ben Shelton celebrates 24th birthday with Shanghai Masters third-round spot

Ben Shelton of the U.S. in action during his round of 64 match against Germany's Daniel Altmaier on October 9, 2026. — Reuters

SHANGHAI: US Open runner-up Ben Shelton celebrated his 24th birthday with a straight-sets victory over Daniel Altmaier to reach the third round of the Shanghai Masters on Friday.

The American defeated Germany’s Altmaier 6-3, 7-6 (6) in the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, continuing his campaign after finishing runner-up at Flushing Meadows.

Shelton represented the United States in the Davis Cup following the US Open, losing both his singles matches after withdrawing from the Laver Cup team event.

The American said he is motivated by the challenges ahead, including the chance to compete in the Final Eight and finish the season among the world’s top five for the first time.

“I think it is a massive motivation. I want to be there playing in the Final eight. I want end of year Top-5 finish for the first time. I think there are a lot of things to look forward to at the end of this year and I am just excited about the position,” Shelton said.

“I am in to be able to compete for something big at the end of the year. I think I am in a good position but I feel there is still a lot of work to do.”

Top seed Alexander Zverev, who defeated Shelton in the US Open final, is scheduled to face Chinese wild card Wu Yibing later on Friday.

It is pertinent to mention that World number one Jannik Sinner withdrew from the tournament because of a right knee injury, announcing that he would miss the remainder of the 2026 season.