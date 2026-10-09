LeBron James says 76ers need time to build chemistry after debut defeat

Philadelphia 76ers forward Lebron James (23) during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Oct 8, 2026. — Reuters

Four-time NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) LeBron James believes his new team-mates will need time to build chemistry after making his debut for the Philadelphia 76ers in a pre-season defeat by the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

The 41-year-old joined the 76ers in July, signing what he has described as the final contract of his illustrious NBA career. The league’s all-time leading points scorer is preparing for a record-extending 24th season.

James scored 10 points, grabbed four rebounds, provided five assists and recorded one steal in 18 minutes during the first half as Philadelphia suffered a 114-108 defeat against Brooklyn.

James acknowledged that the 76ers still needed time to develop on-court chemistry and understand each other’s strengths, but viewed the defeat as a useful starting point for improvement.

"We're still trying to put each other in the position to be successful and complement each other the best way we can on the floor. But it's going to take some time," said James.

"Tonight was a good sample size for us to build on."

James shared the court with new team-mates Joel Embiid, VJ Edgecombe, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown, who led the scoring with 18 points.

The four-time NBA Most Valuable Player is aiming to bring championship success to Philadelphia as he enters the latest chapter of his remarkable career.

James has won NBA titles with every franchise he has represented, claiming two championships with the Miami Heat, one with the Cleveland Cavaliers and another with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He departed the Lakers this summer after spending eight years with the California-based franchise.

James won the NBA Most Valuable Player award four times between 2009 and 2013 and has earned All-Star selection in each of the past 22 seasons.