Max Verstappen explains determination to end Singapore Grand Prix winless run

Red Bull's Max Verstappen ahead of the race in Singapore Grand Prix on October 8, 2026. — Reuters

SINGAPORE: Max Verstappen said Thursday he was determined to settle his "unfinished business" at the Singapore Grand Prix, where he has never won.

The Red Bull driver took his first victory of 2026 at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia last weekend, the 72nd time that he has stood on the top step of the podium in a career that has brought him four world titles.

But none of those wins have come in Singapore where a bumpy track, slow corners and high humidity seem to favour other cars.

The Dutchman would love to break his long losing streak at the Marina Bay Circuit.

"I think in the last few years we have always been bad at low speed and over kerbing and bumps," Verstappen told reporters.

"This car is probably more competitive at low speed, but we still struggle on bumps and kerbs. We know that and so, of course, I have unfinished business here."

He finished second last year behind the Mercedes of George Russell and believes he can go one better and complete back-to-back victories in steamy southeast Asia.

"Every year I come back here and I'm trying to win it. I hope we can be a little more competitive this year compared to the last few years."

With a sprint race in Singapore this year, it means there is only one Friday practice session for the drivers and teams to get up to speed.

"It's always hectic, a sprint weekend, to make the right choices," said Verstappen.

"The most important thing is just to find a good balance with the car straight away. That will help a lot for the rest of the weekend."