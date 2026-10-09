Enzo Maresca backs Man City after financial rule verdict ahead of Liverpool clash

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca on September 17, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has insisted that he ‘trusts the club completely’ on Thursday, following the Premier League champions’ guilty verdict for breaching financial rules as his side prepare to face Liverpool.

The Italian spoke to the club’s in-house media ahead of City’s first match since the publication of the judgement in their case against the Premier League.

“Personally, I'm very calm, to be honest,” Maresca said.

“The club has been quite clear. We trust completely the club. We understand the noise, but the focus for us is just what we can control and we can control just the football side.”

City chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak and chief executive Ferran Soriano have maintained the club’s innocence despite the verdict, with City launching a formal appeal against the decision.

Most of the squad had been away on international duty during the break but have now returned to the City Football Academy to prepare for their trip to Anfield.

Maresca said his players remained focused on football despite the scrutiny surrounding the club, adding that they were excited about their upcoming fixtures.

“The feeling is fantastic, to be honest,” he said. “The players are excited for the next two games. But especially they are excited because in this moment we are top of the league.”

He added that the squad were concentrating on what they could control and were not distracted by the controversy.

“They know their profession and they know that the noise is there, but they don't care too much about the noise,” Maresca said.

“They are just focused in this moment on how we can beat Liverpool and how, together with the fans, we can try to win in Anfield.”