Ange Postecoglou says Cristiano Ronaldo’s morale remains high after Portugal exit

Al Nassr coach Ange Postecoglou before the match against Al Khalee in Saudi Pro League on September 12, 2026. — Reuters

Al Nassr coach Ange Postecoglou has declined to comment on Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from Portugal’s national team camp but insisted the veteran forward’s morale remained high ahead of the club’s league fixture against Al Draih on Thursday.

Ronaldo returned to Al Nassr on Monday following a reported disagreement with Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus, his former manager at the Saudi club.

The Portugal captain subsequently issued a statement accusing Jesus of breaking promises.

Jesus responded briefly on Wednesday, saying: “I read the statement and now, like I do every day, I am going to the federation to work, to think about the team and the national team.”

Asked about Ronaldo’s situation, Postecoglou said: “Ronaldo played for us with full commitment and his morale is very high. I'm his coach now at Al Nassr, and he is a great addition to our team.

“I don't like to talk about what happened with his national team.”

Postecoglou also confirmed that Ronaldo was available for selection, adding: “Ronaldo has returned and is ready to play.”

The Australian, who previously coached his national team for four years, explained his reluctance to discuss the matter.

“I previously coached a national team [Australia] for four years, and I don't like club managers talking about national team managers, so I won't comment on that.”

Ronaldo was an unused substitute in Portugal’s 2-1 Nations League victory away to Norway on September 27th.

He left the camp shortly after Jesus indicated he did not intend to start him against Denmark on October 1st.

The forward has apologised to his team-mates and said he would accept any punishment imposed by the Portuguese Football Federation.

Portugal won all four of their Nations League matches during the international break and will face Denmark and Wales in November. Ronaldo is hoping to return to international duty.