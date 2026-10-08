Haaland tells embattled Manchester City fans to 'stick together'

An undated photo of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. — Reuters

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland urged the embattled club's supporters to stick together in his first public comments since City were found guilty of more than 100 charges relating to breaches of Premier League financial rules.

City have appealed against the independent commission’s verdict, insisting the judgment contained "clear material errors, of law, principle and fact."

Asked what his message was to supporters ahead of what should be a combustible Premier League match at Liverpool on Sunday, Haaland called for unity and positivity amid the off-field turmoil.

"We have to stick together. We have to stay with each other, and we have to stay positive," the Norway striker told Sky Sports. "No matter what happens in life, we always have to have a smile.

"So we have to stay positive, look ahead, and try to win football games and try to enjoy the situation and win the game.

"We have to stick together; we have to spread the love to each other. So yeah: stick together, and enjoy the ride and smile."

The independent commission found that Manchester City arranged "sham" contracts with several commercial partners as part of what it described as a "disguised funding scheme" that artificially inflated the club's revenues and reduced its costs by more than 900 million pounds ($1.19 billion).

The charges spanned nearly a decade.

Haaland, whose father Alf-Inge also played for City, said his connection to the club and the UK in general extended beyond playing for Enzo Maresca's side.

"I care a lot about this place, and the UK generally, I care a lot about the fans because I'm a fan myself, and I feel with them as well," he said.

City take a three-point lead atop the table to Anfield on Sunday to face opponents with whom they developed a fierce rivalry during Pep Guardiola's battles with former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

"It's always special to play against Liverpool," Haaland said. "Especially with Pep and Klopp. I remember sitting and watching the games (before signing with City), how much they pushed each other. It's always special games there.

"I won there, I drew there, I lost. So it's always special, and every Premier League game is different, and every game against Liverpool is always special."