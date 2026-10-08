Jake Paul unveils 14 fight hit-list including big names from boxing and MMA

An undated photo of American boxer Jake Paul. — Reuters

Jake Paul has unveiled a 14-fight hit list including boxers and MMA stars like Deontay Wilder and Tom Aspinall.

Paul has spent almost 10 months away from the ring recovering from the broken jaw he sustained in a knockout defeat to former unified heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua last December.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer underwent two surgeries to reconstruct his jaw, and has now returned to the gym preparing for his comeback to the ring.

Jake’s manager and his business partner, Nakisa Bidarian, told talkSPORT a month and a half ago that the 29-year-old is expected to return to action in either December or January.

With that in mind, Paul has named off 14 fighters he would like to face in his next outing.

"Before I rest… Canelo Alvarez, Francis Ngannou, Conor McGregor (Boxing & MMA), Sean Strickland, Darren Till, Ryan Garcia, KSI, Chris Eubank [Jr], Edgar Berlanga, Tom Aspinall (Boxing), Deontay Wilder, Nate Diaz (MMA), Midget who ruined our fight (Gervonta Davis), World Title," wrote Paul before imploring Bidarian to "make it happen".

Many of these names are not the first time Jake Paul has talked about them, as he has been publicly calling out many of them previously as well.

Paul has already seen fights with Canelo Alvarez and Gervonta Davis fall after coming very close to materialising, deals had been agreed, or in the case of the latter, completed.

Davis fight with Paul fell after a lawsuit was filed against the plum by his ex-partner, alleging domestic abuse.

Paul's long-running rivalries with Conor McGregor, Ryan Garcia, Darren Till and Francis Ngannou are well-documented.

Meanwhile, a crossover clash with fellow content creator KSI has been a talking point since both men decided to step into professional boxing eight years ago.