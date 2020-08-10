PCB to challenge Umar Akmal ban relief in CAS

Umar Akmal is currently serving an ban that was slashed from 3 years to 18 months.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that it will file an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), in Lausanne, Switzerland, against the reduction of Umar Akmal’s ban for breaching the PCB Anti-Corruption Code.

Akmal's initial three-year ban, imposed by a PCB-appointed disciplinary panel, for not reporting approaches by corrupt elements was recently halved to eighteen months upon appeal by an independent adjudicator.

The board has now decided to fight the ban reduction and take the matter to CAS in order to reverse the relief granted to Akmal.

“The PCB takes matters relating to anti-corruption very seriously and firmly maintains a zero-tolerance approach. The PCB believes a senior cricketer like Umar Akmal was aware of the consequences when, after having attended a number of anti-corruption lectures at domestic and international level, having witnessed the consequences of indulging in corrupt conduct, still failed to report the approaches to the relevant authorities," it said.

“The PCB doesn’t take any pride in seeing a cricketer of Umar’s stature being banned for corruption, but as a credible and respectable institution, we need to send out a loud and clear message to all our stakeholders that there will be no sympathy whatsoever for anyone who breaches the regulations.

“The PCB, in its commitment and drive against corruption in sports, has already submitted a draft proposal with the relevant government authorities around legislation on criminalising corruption in sports and has also reviewed the existing legislation enacted within Pakistan whilst noting that the same fail to adequately target and address corruption/illegal manipulation in sports.

“In the draft paper, the PCB has proposed severe sanctions pertaining to corruption, illegal manipulation, betting, match and spot-fixing as well as aiding and abetting such conduct; and proposes the penalties to be imposed on individuals found guilty of engaging in such offences.”

