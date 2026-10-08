Granit Xhaka handed suspended fine over fake COVID certificate

An undated photo of Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka. — Reuters

Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka has been handed a suspended fine of 150,000 Swiss francs ($180,159) after confessing that he faked a COVID-19 vaccination certificate, the midfielder said on social media on Thursday.

The sentence includes 50 daily penalties of 3,000 francs and will not be enforced provided Xhaka commits no further offence during a probationary period of two years. The 34-year-old said he had already paid the court costs.

“A few weeks ago, I spoke personally here and said that I would take responsibility for my decision. I stand by that,” Xhaka wrote in German on Instagram.

“I was sentenced by summary judgment for obtaining a false certification to a suspended fine of 50 daily rates of CHF 3,000 each, with a probationary period of two years. This means: The sentence will not be enforced if I do not commit any further offences during this time. I have already paid the court costs.

“I accept the decision and take responsibility for my actions. Thank you for the many messages of support over the past few weeks. They mean a lot to me.”

Xhaka confessed last month that he had obtained the false certificate at a time when he harboured deep mistrust of COVID-19 vaccines and had serious reservations about them.

Xhaka added that he cooperated fully with the relevant authorities as he had been struggling with uncertainty at the time.

Following his admission, Swiss Football Association president Peter Knaebel said Xhaka had been left out of the national team squad for the recently concluded international window. He missed four Nations League matches.

Granit Xhaka is Switzerland's record appearance holder with 152 caps and made his international debut in 2011. He plays for Sunderland in the Premier League.