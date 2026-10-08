Andreeva beats Alexandrova to set up China Open semi with Bartunkova

Russia's Mirra Andreeva reacts during her quarterfinal match against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova at the National Tennis Center in Beijing on October 8, 2026. — Reuters

Russian fourth seed Mirra Andreeva defeated compatriot Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6(4), 7-6(3) on Thursday to set up a China Open semi-final showdown against Czech Nikola Bartunkova.

French Open champion Andreeva, 19, raced to a 2-0 lead after breaking Alexandrova, but fell behind 5-3 in an unpredictable opening set as both players found it difficult to hold serve. The teenager, however, made a comeback to win the tiebreak.

It looked like Andreeva would comfortably win the match in the second set, when she was leading 4-1 and serving for the match at 5-3, but Alexandrova, 31, staged a late fightback to force another tiebreak.

Andreeva dominated the tiebreak, hitting a forehand winner for a 3-2 lead and then winning five of the final six points to seal victory and reach her first Beijing semi-final.

"Even when I had an advantage in the second set leading 5-2, I felt like she was still pressuring me," Andreeva said in her post-match interview.

"I felt like she was playing better and I did not take my chances. I could have played more aggressive.

"But what a match this was. I'm super happy with how it went. She played unbelievable today, and I'm very happy to get my very first win against her."

Earlier on Thursday, 26th seed Bartunkova defeated fellow Czech Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-0 to reach her first WTA 1000 semi-final.

For the unversed, Bartunkova stunned four-times Grand Slam winner Aryna Sabalenka in the last 32, impressing everyone in Beijing.

Bartunkova will make her top 30 debut after the tournament.