Dallas Mavericks' Irving excited to return to action after lengthy injury absence

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) poses for a photo during the Mavericks media day at American Airlines Center in Dallas on September 25, 2026. — Reuters

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving said Thursday that he was excited to “play in front of these great fans” after a 19-month absence, with the nine-time All-Star set to return to action at the NBA China Games in Macau following his recovery from a torn ACL.

The 34-year-old American suffered an ACL injury during the first quarter of the Mavericks' loss to the Sacramento Kings in March 2025. He remained on the court to make two free throws before leaving the game in tears.

Following his injury, Irving missed 20 games of the 2024-25 season. He averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.3 steals in 50 matches that season and also missed the 2025-26 campaign.

"Conditioning is going great," Irving told reporters ahead of the pre-season game against the Houston Rockets on Friday. "I feel great. Just going through the rigours of just the contact and being in this combative sport.

"Just practices, games within practice that we have, or scrimmages, just really testing out where I am. I feel like I'm still unlocking things in my instincts and my proprioception and just getting used to just being able to play high-level basketball consistently.

"Practices do wonders but the game is, it can't be recreated. So I'm excited to strap up my boots, get out there, throw on my uniform, play in front of these great fans here, and continue to have a strong pre-season."

Irving's return comes as the Mavericks continue to rebuild their identity after trading Slovenian Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in February 2025.

The franchise is now reshaping around reigning Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg, the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

The Mavericks will take on the Rockets again on Sunday in the second of two pre-season games in Macau.

Dallas failed to qualify for the playoffs last season and finished 12th in the Western Conference.