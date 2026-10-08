NBA, FIBA committed to European league despite Euroleague rejection

Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson (45) dunks during the third quarter against the Orlando Magic at FedExForum in Memphis on October 7, 2026. — Reuters

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and International Basketball Federation (FIBA) are committed to establishing a league in Europe despite the Euroleague's decision to turn down a collaboration offer at a shareholders' assembly on Tuesday.

The future of European basketball is in the balance, with the NBA looking keen to launch the NBA Europe project in 2027 whether a deal is finalised or not.

The biggest European basketball tournament, the Euroleague, has said it is open to collaborating with the NBA but voted on Tuesday against accepting an NBA proposal.

“A partnership between the Euroleague, FIBA and the NBA to unify the European basketball ecosystem would unlock the game’s enormous potential across Europe," said a joint statement from the NBA and FIBA on Thursday.

"The NBA and FIBA remain committed to moving forward with a new professional men’s league in Europe and helping build a stronger, more sustainable basketball ecosystem alongside partners who share our vision of growth, opportunity and the core principles of the European sports model."

In parallel, the Euroleague says it is moving forward with its own expansion project, which brings with it the prospect of competition between the two bodies.

According to Reuters, a senior sports executive on Tuesday said to them that any collaboration was ​unlikely to begin before 2028.

Talks between the Euroleague and NBA are expected to continue, but there is no timeline for a deal to be agreed.

According to Reuters, a person attending the Euroleague shareholders' assembly on Tuesday told the credible news agency that they will meet again within a month to decide on the allocation of long-term Euroleague licences.