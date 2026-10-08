Here's where you can watch Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20I series live

Pakistan captain Sahibzada Farhan (right) celebrates his century as Dasun Shanaka looks on during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight match against Sri Lanka at Pallekele Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka, on February 28, 2026. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: The three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will begin on October 9, with all three matches available for live streaming on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) OTT platform, PCB Live.

The opening T20I will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 9, followed by the second match on October 11 and the third on October 13. All three matches are scheduled to begin at 6pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Fans can watch the Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20I series live through the PCB Live app and website, with the platform accessible to users on Android, iOS and the web.

In addition to live coverage, PCB Live offers match highlights, interviews, analysis and exclusive cricket content. The platform also features domestic cricket and archived footage for fans.

PCB Live previously streamed Pakistan’s three-match ODI series against Australia and will continue to provide live coverage of upcoming Pakistan cricket matches.

The PCB has also launched a television commercial promoting live cricket coverage on its OTT platform.

Sri Lanka’s upcoming tour marks the team’s first visit to Pakistan for a bilateral short-format series since 2019, when they contested a three-match T20I series at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and completed a 3-0 clean sweep.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have faced each other 31 times in T20Is, with Pakistan holding the advantage with 18 victories compared to Sri Lanka’s 13.