The players fully expected to be grilled but Misbah reassured them that their performance was largely decent except for a dip in the final session.

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq kept his cool and did not take out on his players despite Pakistan's heartbreaking defeat in first Test to England from a winning position, Daily Express reported on Monday.

Pakistan had the upper hand for the majority of the game, only to surrender it spectacularly in the final session, losing by three wickets and going down 1-0 in the three-match series.

Misbah and his lieutenant, captain Azhar Ali, opted against dishing the hairdryer treatment and instead kept on encouraging the team, according to the Urdu daily.

While disappointment was reportedly evident on Misbah’s face in the post-match meeting in the dressing room, he kept his nerves.

The players, as per the report, fully expected to be grilled but Misbah reassured them that their performance was largely decent except for a dip in the final session.

Furthermore, the publication states that the management is unlikely to hit the proverbial panic button and does not intent to make too many changes to the second Test line-up.

No hairdryer treatment in Pakistan dressing room after defeat to England