Sahibzada Farhan backs aggressive approach ahead of crucial Sri Lanka T20I series

Pakistan's T20I captain Sahibzada Farhan speaks during the pre-series press conference ahead of the T20I series against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi on October 8, 2026. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan T20I captain Sahibzada Farhan has called for an aggressive approach from the top order ahead of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, stressing the importance of adopting a proper T20 mindset.

Speaking at the pre-series press conference, Farhan said Pakistan’s top-order batters needed to maintain an attacking approach, while highlighting his own preference for positive cricket.

“I want the top order to bat according to the T20 mindset. Pakistan’s top-order batters play aggressively, just as I do,” Farhan said.

The newly appointed captain said the squad had a strong blend of youth and experience and that senior players would provide valuable support during his first assignment as T20I skipper.

“There is a combination of young and senior players in the squad, and the presence of experienced players will help me as captain,” he said.

Farhan also indicated that Pakistan could opt for a combination of two spinners and three fast bowlers, with batting-friendly conditions expected during the series.

“We will get batting-friendly conditions in Pakistan. We will play with two spinners and three fast bowlers,” he said.

The 30-year-old acknowledged that captaincy brings additional pressure but insisted that international cricket is demanding regardless of the opposition.

“There is definitely pressure that comes with captaincy, but there are no small or big teams in international cricket. Even against teams considered weaker, there is pressure because international cricket is never easy,” he said.

Farhan believes the series will also serve as useful preparation for Pakistan’s upcoming ODI commitments, giving players valuable match practice.

With Pakistan having relatively few T20Is scheduled after the Sri Lanka series, the captain stressed the need to make the most of the upcoming matches.

“The number of T20 matches after this series is limited, so these games will be important for us,” he said.

Farhan said he was not concerned about his long-term future as captain and wanted to focus solely on helping Pakistan win matches.

“I am not thinking about whether I will get the captaincy in the future or not. As long as I am captain, I want to help Pakistan win matches in different ways,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of home support, particularly in Rawalpindi, where Pakistan will benefit from a passionate crowd.

“The crowd always comes to Rawalpindi. If the crowd does not come, we do not enjoy it either,” Farhan said.