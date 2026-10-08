Novak Djokovic backs Jannik Sinner's decision to end season early

This collage of photos shows Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic. — Reuters

Novak Djokovic has backed Jannik Sinner’s decision to end his 2026 season early, as the Italian continues rehabilitation from a knee injury.

Novak said the world number one was right to prioritise his long-term future over a rushed return.

Sinner has been out of the action since defeating Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon final on July 12. The Italian missed the North American hardcourt swing, the US Open and the ongoing Asian swing.

The 25-year-old is also set to miss the European indoor season and the ATP Finals in Turin, where he won the title in the last two seasons.

"But at the same time, he has to think long-term," Djokovic told reporters in Shanghai on Thursday.

"That's smart because as someone that always tried to have the big picture in my mind, I really support that kind of thinking and mindset.

"It's important that you give yourself more years to your career, so you have more chances to accomplish all of your objectives."

Djokovic, who returned from a lengthy injury layoff after elbow surgery in 2018, said the challenge of coming back goes beyond physical recovery.

"Of course, physically, if you're ready, you're ready," he said. "But then it's mental. You know, you're on the court and you're thinking, 'Am I really completely healed and free to make this run'."

The 39-year-old Serbian arrived in Shanghai following a title-winning campaign at the China Open on Tuesday, and the 10th seed will start his Masters campaign against Hubert Hurkacz on Friday.