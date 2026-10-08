Kusal Mendis appointed Sri Lanka's new Test captain

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis celebrates after scoring a half-century during the first day of the second Test against Australia at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on February 6, 2025. — AFP

COLOMBO: Kusal Mendis has been appointed Sri Lanka’s new Test captain, replacing Dhananjaya de Silva, who stepped down from the role with immediate effect.

The decision to appoint Mendis was taken by the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Selection Committee at a meeting held at the SLC headquarters on Thursday.

The 31-year-old has represented Sri Lanka in 75 Tests, scoring 4,836 runs at an average of 36.36, including 10 centuries and 23 half-centuries.

Although he has yet to captain Sri Lanka in a Test, Mendis has previously led the national side in 22 ODIs and three T20Is.

His appointment follows de Silva’s decision to relinquish the Test captaincy, bringing an end to his tenure as Sri Lanka’s red-ball skipper.

De Silva was appointed Test captain on January 4, 2024, replacing Dimuth Karunaratne and becoming Sri Lanka’s 18th Test captain.

Under his leadership, Sri Lanka played 18 Tests, winning seven. As captain, de Silva scored 1,130 runs at an average of 36.45 and took nine wickets at a bowling average of 44.44.

Sri Lanka are currently in Pakistan for a multi-format tour, which begins with a three-match T20I series against the hosts.

The first T20I will be played in Rawalpindi on October 9, followed by the second and third matches at the same venue on October 11 and 13.

England will then tour Pakistan for an ODI tri-series involving the hosts and Sri Lanka. The tournament will be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore from October 18 to 31.

Following the tri-series, Sri Lanka will play a three-day warm-up match against Pakistan in Islamabad from November 4 to 6 before beginning their two-Test series.

The Test series will form part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27. The first Test is scheduled to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from November 9 to 13, while the second Test will take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from November 17 to 21.